INDEPENDENT shop owners have featured in a video encouraging shoppers to visit Newport city centre.

The promotional video, which is part of a series launched by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID), focuses on #shopsafenewport and highlights the measures independent stores have taken to make shopping Covid-safe.

Newport BID represents more than 600 businesses - and seven are featured in the videos: Vacara’s fish and chips on Llanarth Street, Bubble Trouble in Kingsway Centre, Xclusive Jewellers on High Street, Heart of the Home in Newport Arcade, the Potters pub on Upper Dock Street, Arnold’s Electricals on Skinner Street, and Horton’s Coffee House on Millennium Walk.

All the businesses, along with the BID’s Street Ambassadors, feature in a main 90-second video. There are also a series of shorter videos featuring each business individually.

The videos will be used by Newport Now BID in a social media campaign which started this week. The individual businesses will also be using their videos on their own channels.

Newport Now BID manager, Kevin Ward, said: “As we move towards the crucial Christmas period, we thought it was important to find a way of highlighting the fantastic array of independent shops, cafes, restaurants and bars in the city centre.

“All of our independents have spent a considerable amount of time and money making their premises Covid-secure. These videos highlight the measures they have taken to make shopping in Newport city centre a safe experience.

Kevin Ward

“This #shopsafenewport campaign is the first of a series of video, digital and print campaigns we have planned to highlight Newport’s city centre independents.”

You can follow the campaign on social media using #shopsafenewport