WOULD you like to escape lockdown and jump into your own immersive world?

That is the opportunity being offered to you in Newport.

Siblings and Escape Rooms owners David and Ellie Daniel have launched a virtual reality (VR) gaming room.

The innovative new experience is the first of its kind in Newport

VR is a fully immersive revolution in the world of video games.

Using a VR headset, players enter the 360 degree world of the game and use their whole body to interact with the virtual world to solve problems and complete challenges.

It’s currently making waves among the gaming community, and combines physical activity with problem solving and fun.

The VR room is now available to book in addition to the live-action team gaming experiences already on offer at the Escape Rooms, currently rated number one on Trip Advisor for fun and games in Newport.

Ellie Daniel said: “Like many independent businesses, we’ve had to adapt rapidly to Covid-19.

"Our Escape games normally attract groups of friends or colleagues, so we knew we needed to both adapt our current experiences for single household groups, and add something new.

"Virtual Reality does exactly that - it can be played by individuals and small groups, and it provides that much needed escape from reality that we all need right now.”

Brother David added: “Newport City Council has been a great support to us over the last few months and have helped make it possible to expand our business at a time that has been really tough for everyone, especially those in the hospitality industry.

"It’s with thanks to them as well as our loyal local fanbase that we’ve been able to survive and grow, despite some big adjustments.”

Bookings for the existing escape games can be made via the website but, for the moment, VR bookings can be only made by emailing escape@escaperoomsnewport.co.uk.

Under the manufacturer’s guidance, VR bookings are not suitable for children below the age of 13.

The suite can be booked by the hour as an individual or in groups of up to six players.

The VR suite has an initial introductory price of £15 per hour.

Ticket prices for the escape games “TORTURECORP” and “HOST” range from £15 - £20 per person depending on the number of players.

The Escape Rooms can be found in the atmospheric and little-known basement space below Newport Market, with an entrance on Griffin Street.