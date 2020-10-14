NEW travel restrictions for people travelling into Wales from coronavirus hotspots are about "fairness", the first minister has said.

The Welsh Government unveiled plans to place restrictions on areas of the UK with a high prevalence of the coronavirus today.

It is hoped they will be in place by Friday, October 16.

Speaking in the Senedd today, Mark Drakeford said that the new rules were about fairness.

The first minister said: "I have asked for work to be brought forward to allow our devolved powers to be used to prevent people from travelling into Wales from high prevalence areas of the UK.

"It is important to focus once again on the fact that this is not an issue with regards to the border between Wales and England.

READ MORE:

"That is not the point here.

"It is a matter of fairness in terms of what we have done here in Wales and what we have asked the prime minister to do in England."

Mr Drakeford revealed that he had once again written to the prime minister on the subject, having still not received a reply to previous letters.

Here's part of my response in @SeneddWales to questions about the travel restrictions ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Af7IxLJ0lg — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) October 14, 2020

The new restrictions are planned to be introduced on Friday to give Boris Johnson "more time", the first minister said.

He added: "The timetable is to do it by the end of the week.

"That gives more time for the prime minister and Uk Government to do the things that we have asked him to do.

"The first minister in Scotland is eager to support what we are trying to do here and now is the time for the prime minister to do the same thing."