MORE needs to be done to help people access mental health support during the coronavirus crisis, the leaders of two Welsh charities have warned, amid growing concerns over the pandemic's impact.

The leaders of two mental health charities in Wales told ministers today (Wednesday) there needs to be clearer messaging that mental health support is still available and accessible.

Sarah Stone, from Samaritans Cymru, told the Senedd's health committee: "It's never been more important to do the really simple thing of making people aware that help is there, that it's good to seek it, that it's relevant for them and that it can help."

Kate Heneghan, from young person's organisation Papyrus, said interim measures to provide mental health services at the start of the pandemic had been "inadequate".

"What we are seeing is the effects of Covid-19, particularly on people who had existing mental health illnesses," she said. "Those illnesses have become worse during this time.

"We had a very good campaign at the start – 'protect our NHS, look after our NHS workers' – which worked really well, and what we were hearing from our helpline was people saying they didn't want to burden the NHS.

"The Welsh Government said mental health services were still open but what we need to ensure is those messages are clear for the people who need it."

Ms Stone said Samaritans was hearing from people having "real difficulties" accessing mental health services.

"Even before the pandemic, there were issues about how ill [and] how desperate people need to be in order to access the services in the first place," she told the health committee. "Certainly what we're hearing through our helpline is a sense of helplessness, distress and entrapment about lacking – or inadequate – access to mental health services, and worsening mental health."

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated loneliness, isolation, a lack of belonging, and a lack of meaningful occupation, Ms Stone told ministers.

"Community and connection to your world is really important for emotional wellbeing," she said. "Volunteering is a great way of connecting with your community. We've seen all these lovely seeds spring up over the period of Covid-19, and I think we need to nurture and support all of that, at the same time as recognising the big economic shock that people are facing."

The experts said more needed to be done to help people in BAME communities, as well as university students and children who had been isolated from their peers.

Ms Heneghan, whose organisation Papyrus works to prevent suicide in young people, said the government should also reconsider efforts to move mental health support online, the experts said.

"We assume everybody can use digital and that's not the case," Ms Heneghan said. "Many people with mental health complex needs want that face-to-face [support] and we need to look at how we can do that as well – walks in the park, things like that – rather than making everything digital. I think we've relied on that too much."

Support is available at Samaritans (116 123 or www.samaritans.org) and also for young people at Papyrus (0800 068 4141 or www.papyrus-uk.org).