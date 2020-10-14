A BARBER shop has been ordered to close for continually failing to comply with coronavirus regulations.

Lazo Barbers, in Gwent Shopping Centre, Tredegar, has been served a closure notice by the public protection service.

The shop failed to comply with the coronavirus regulations in place for businesses, and will now close for at least two weeks.

The regulations impose certain restrictions to protect against the risks to public health caused by the virus.

Failure to comply with the requirements of the regulations, without a reasonable excuse, is a criminal offence.

Lazo Barbers' closure notice will remain in place for 14 days or until the shop makes the necessary improvements to allow reopening.

Councillor Joanna Wilkins, executive member for the environment at Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, said the council will continue to enforce the rules.

Cllr Wilkins said: "We have been working with local businesses to provide advice and support on what is required of them under the Covid-19 regulations.

"These rules and regulations are in place for the safety of both customers and staff and should be adhered to by law.

"We are encouraging and supporting local businesses to comply, and the majority of our businesses are doing a great job, but where businesses are failing to respond we will take the necessary enforcement action to stop coronavirus spreading in our communities in Blaenau Gwent."

The notice has been issued under Paragraph 2 of Schedule 5 Regulation 17A of The Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 2) (Wales) Regulations 2020 (the Regulations).