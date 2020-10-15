THESE four defendants were locked up after appearing before Gwent magistrates sitting in either Newport or Cwmbran this month.
BEN BALDWIN, 32, of Bedwellty Road, of Cefn Fforest, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to the possession of a lock knife in public in Newport.
He was also ordered to pay £128 surcharge.
RACHEL REBECCA MILES, 33, of Caerau Road, Newport, was jailed for 22 weeks after she admitted stealing £43.80 worth of chocolate in Tesco and for being in breach of a suspended sentence for theft.
She was ordered to pay £128.80 in compensation and costs.
PAUL ANDREW GERRY, 37, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted the theft of meat and washing powder from Tesco and being in breach of a suspended sentence for theft.
He was ordered to pay £39 in compensation.
JAKE EIRON THOMAS, 26, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a custody detention officer at Ystrad Mynach police station and for being in breach of a suspended jail sentence.
He must also pay a £122 surcharge.
