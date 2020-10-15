A KNIFEMAN was jailed after he was found with a blade and drugs on a city street.
Steven Podmore, 45, of Ombersley Road, Newport, was locked up for six months.
He was arrested on Rogerstone’s Ruskin Avenue on June 10.
The defendant had denied possession of a knife in public and possession of amphetamine and cannabis charges.
Podmore was found guilty in his absence following a trial.
Newport Magistrates’ Court was told this is his second knife crime conviction.
The defendant must pay a £128 surcharge upon his release from prison.
The court ordered that the knife and the drugs be forfeited and destroyed.