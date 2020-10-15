A CHAIN of pubs with sites across Gwent has announced plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs.

Pub chain Marston’s has said it plans to cut 2,150 jobs due to the impact of the Government’s new coronavirus restrictions across the UK.

Marston's operates a number of pubs around Newport and Gwent including the Llanwern Bull, in Queens Way, and Blaina Wharf, in East Dock Road, Newport.

Marston's said the introduction of the new restrictions was "hugely disappointing" and that there was a lack of evidence linking pubs to the recent rise in coronavirus infections.

In a statement the company said: "Inevitably, and regrettably, recent restrictions will impact jobs. Since the start of the pandemic, our objectives have included protecting the health and livelihoods of our teams.

"Government support over the summer was vital, and around 10,000 colleagues have so far returned to work.

"However, because of the recent additional restrictions, we have reluctantly concluded that around 2,150 pub-based roles currently subject to furlough are going to be impacted.

"Furthermore, we have initiated a full review of overhead costs which will be concluded by the end of December.

"These decisions are difficult but are necessary due to the restrictions placed upon our business at this time."