SCOTLAND could follow Wales' lead in introducing travel bans from coronavirus hotspots.

Yesterday, first minister Mark Drakeford announced plans in Wales to limit travel from high prevalence coronavirus areas across the UK.

He said: "This is designed to prevent the spread of infection within Wales and to other areas of the UK.

“We are preparing to take this action to prevent people who live in areas where there are higher covid infection rates across the UK from travelling to Wales and bringing the virus with them.

“I am determined to keep Wales safe.”

Scotland could now be the next to follow.

They could implement measures to prevent non-essential travel from coronavirus hotspots, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said.

Ian Blackford told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “We of course have the opportunity to put in place appropriate public health measures.

“What we can do, if necessary, is say that people should not travel from hotspots, whether they should be from in Scotland or people coming to Scotland from other parts of the United Kingdom.

“But that will be done on an evidence-based approach where we think it’s appropriate to protect the people in all parts of the country from people travelling where it’s not necessary.

“When people have to travel for business, for work, and so on – essential journeys – they will still be allowed, but what we’re talking about is non-essential journeys, where it’s appropriate to do that.”