Gwent is believed to be home to some of the most haunted places in the UK - this paranormal sightings map pin-points the most spooky hotspots in and around the county.
Information sourced from Paranormal Databases.
One ghostly tale involves a ghostly sighting on Blorenge where ayoung girl ran ahead of their family and came across a stone cottage with an older man chopping firewood outside.
The man had white hair and long moustache. The girl briefly spoke to the old man, who spoke back to her. Something then made the girl uneasy, so she ran back to her family.
When the family passed the area where man and cottage were, all that could be found were old foundation stones of a long-gone building.
Another tale is that of the white woman at Llantarnam Abbey.
A man walking this route at midnight watched as a woman approached him. Their paths crossed under the branches of a large oak.
The rustling of the woman's dress could be heard, and moments after passing the man, he turned to take another look at the woman. As the moonlight fell upon her, she vanished.
