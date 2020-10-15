A CAR fire saw fire crews descend on a village in Caerphilly County Borough this morning.

The vehicle, on Maesycwmmer Hill in Maesycwmmer, was well alight when fire fighters arrived from Aberbargoed Station.

"At approximately 9:52am on Thursday, October 15, we received reports of a vehicle fire on Maesycwmmer Hill, Maesycwmmer," said a spokesperson.

"Crews from Aberbargoed station attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

"The incident concluded at approximately 10:26am."

It is not known if anyone was hurt.