HOUSE of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has called the Mark Drakeford’s plan for stricter measures at the Welsh border “unconstitutional”.
On Wednesday, Mr Drakeford said Wales will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if Boris Johnson fails to impose UK-wide travel restrictions.
During business questions, Tory MP Alicia Kearns asked: “Can my right honourable friend (Mr Rees-Mogg) confirm that it would be illegal for the Welsh Labour Government to introduce an intensive border within the UK to restrict movement between England and Wales?”
MORE NEWS:
- Newport is now the 'most deprived' area of Wales
- How Wales' coronavirus travel restriction will be enforced
- Newport woman jailed for Tesco supermarket theft
Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “What would you expect of a hard-left Labour Government?
“The approach to putting a border between England and Wales is unconstitutional and will place the police in an invidious position considering that they serve the whole of the United Kingdom.
“We are one single United Kingdom and we should not have… borders between different parts of the United Kingdom.
“And I’m afraid that is what you get when you vote for socialists.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment