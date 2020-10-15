A FRIENDLY young ginger cat is recovering after being found wandering alone and hungry in a home improvement store car park in Newport.

However, his origins remain a mystery.

The cat was spotted by a member of the public who contacted a relative to provide a cat carrier.

The forlorn feline was taken into Wickes at Discovery Park on Barrack Hill where cat-lover Chris Saunders was entrusted with his care.

Mr Saunders, who has a cat of his own, was keen to help the frightened animal - since called Wicks in a nod to the place he was found.

Cats Protection’s Gwent Branch were called for assistance.

Mr Saunders said: “I’m being called ‘the cat whisperer’ at work now after Wicks joined us for the afternoon.

"He was really hungry and looked quite scared when he was brought in.

"After I got him some bits to eat I had to stay with him and stroke him inside the carrier as he would cry whenever I walked away.

“He’s a really sweet cat and I’d have asked to adopt him if it turns out he doesn’t have an owner but my own cat, Mylo, wouldn’t be very impressed.

"I really hope he has an owner and can go back home, I hate to think that somebody just left him here.

"It’s lucky he was found because the store is by a really busy road and there are always lots of cars in the car park, it must have been really scary to find himself surrounded by so much noise and danger.”

Cats Protection volunteers are now appealing for help to identify whether Wicks was abandoned in the car park and left to fend for himself or whether he is a stray who needs to be reunited with his owner.

The branch-members scanned him for a microchip but none was found, he also wasn't wearing a collar. He is believed to be around 18-months old.

Glynis Davies, Coordinator of Cats Protection’s Gwent Branch, said: “Wicks is a bit of a mystery at the moment.

"We really need to find out how he came to be in the car park and whether he has loving owners who are missing him.

“If he’s owned this really demonstrates why microchipping is so very important.

“If the worst happened and he was dumped, it was an appalling thing to do and especially cruel because it’s such a bustling shopping area next to a main road.

“Poor Wicks was understandably very scared and jumpy after his ordeal which could have had a tragic outcome if he hadn’t been spotted and taken into the store.”

If you know how Wicks came to be in the car park, email enquiries@gwent.cats.org.uk or call 03453 712 747.