THERE have been 10 coronavirus related deaths reported in Wales for the second day in succession, with 91 new cases reported in the Gwent region.
This brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in Wales, throughout the pandemic, to 1,698 – according to Public Health Wales
Of the 10 deaths reported by Public Health Wales four were in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, two were in the Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board, one was in Cardiff and the Vale University Health Board, and three were in Swansea Bay University Health Board.
No new deaths have been reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which covers Gwent, but Public Health Wales reports 91 new coronavirus cases in the Gwent region.
In Caerphilly there are 32 new cases, in Blaenau Gwent there are 15, in Newport there are 20, in Torfaen there are 11 and in Monmouthshire there are 13.
Every county in Wales has at least one new coronavirus case, with the exception of Pembrokeshire/ There were 727 new cases throughout the country according to Public Health Wales.
The new cases throughout Wales, as reported by Public Health Wales, are outlined below:
- Blaenau Gwent – 15
- Caerphilly – 32
- Monmouthshire – 13
- Newport – 20
- Torfaen – 11
- Anglesey – seven
- Conwy – 20
- Denbighshire – 17
- Flintshire – 10
- Gwynedd – 12
- Wrexham – 34
- Cardiff – 190
- Vale of Glamorgan – nine
- Bridgend – 46
- Merthyr Tydfil – 14
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 62
- Carmarthenshire – 30
- Ceredigion – five
- Pembrokeshire – zero
- Powys – 10
- Neath Port Talbot – 43
- Swansea – 84
- Unknown location – eight
- Resident outside Wales – 35
