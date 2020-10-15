THE Wales Air Ambulance was called to Newbridge today after a car smashed through the front of a coffee shop.
The incident, on Victoria Terrace in the town, happened shortly before midday.
Eyewitness pictures show the car inside the coffee shop after having driven through the outer wall.
Four people sustained minor injuries during the incident. One was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.
Gwent Police were also called to the scene .
A police spokesperson said: "We received a call at 11.53am reporting a one vehicle collision on Victoria Terrace in Newbridge.
"The vehicle, a Kia Picanto, collided with a cafe.
"Four people have sustained minor injuries and are being checked over by paramedics at the scene.
"The vehicle is in the process of being recovered and further enquiries are being undertaken."
The coffee shop damaged in the incident was Victoria Cafe.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today, 15 October, at approximately 11:53am to reports of an incident involving a vehicle on Victoria Terrace, Newbridge.
"We responded with three emergency ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and were also supported by Wales Air Ambulance.
"One patient was transported to Royal Gwent Hospital.”