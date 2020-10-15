HAVE you seen this man?
Gwent Police are hoping to locate Garth Morgan after he breached his licence conditions.
The Newport man was released from prison on licence on August 14.
He had received a prison sentence of more than three years for intent to supply class A drugs.
Due to the breach of the licence he has now been recalled to prison.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to locate Garth Morgan from Newport, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on August 14, 2020.
"Morgan received a three years, four months sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs after being sentenced at Newport Crown Court on 7thJanuary 2019.
"Due to the fact that Morgan, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.
"If you have any information please call 101 quoting 365 09/09/20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."