SAINSBURY'S has introduced new measures to combat coronavirus.

The supermarket, like all stores across the UK, has already implemented strict social distancing rules, including two-metre signage and Perspex screens at tills.

But now Sainsbury's is asking customers to shop "one adult at a time" in bid to to keep shoppers safe whilst visiting its stores.

The supermarket has updated its website with additional safety measures, as coronavirus cases across the UK surge.

It said: "We are asking everyone to only send one adult per household to our shops.

"This helps us keep people a safe distance apart and also helps to reduce queues to get into stores.

"Our store teams will be asking groups with more than one adult to choose one adult to shop and will ask other adults to wait.

"Children are welcome if they are not able to stay at home."

The supermarket has also reduced the number of checkouts in supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol stations and has added a new queuing system in place outside stores.

Sainsbury's is also asking shoppers to follow official guidelines for their local area and wear a face mask, unless you are exempt, once inside stores.

If you forget your face covering, staff will help you find one.

Last week, Tesco announced it was introducing a traffic light system to its larger stores and put staff back on its entrances to control customer numbers.