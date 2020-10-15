TWO women - one from Newport - have been spared jail after they tried to post drugs into HMP Berwyn.

Ann Hughes, aged 31 and of Dolphin Street in Newport, appeared alongside 39-year-old Annmarie Frampton, of Penglais Terrace in Aberystwyth, for sentencing at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

Both had previously admitted offences relating to the supply of drugs into the Wrexham prison.

Oliver King, prosecuting, said in January 2019 a dog handler working in the prison's mail room had been screening incoming items.

He took an interest in one letter, addressed to a Gavin Mills, and upon opening the envelope he found two Christmas Cards which appeared to be glued together.

Something seemed to be concealed in the middle, the court heard, and when swabbed was confirmed to be the synthetic drug spice.

The items were forensically examined and Frampton's fingerprints were found.

When interviewed by the police she admitted sending the cards but denied knowledge of the drugs.

Ten days after the cards arrived, another piece of mail turned up at the prison addressed to the same person.

It was opened by staff and found to contain a letter, which was confirmed to be impregnated with spice and had Hughes' fingerprints on.

Judge Niclas Parry told them both: "Drugs in prison is a huge problem here in North Wales, where we have one of the largest prison populations in Europe.

"They make the prison unsafe - they are currency and the cause of violence, ill discipline and bullying."

Frampton received a custodial sentence of six months and Hughes received eight months.

Judge Parry suspended both for 12 months but imposed other measures.

Frampton must undertake a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Hughes must undertake 30 sessions on an accredited programme, 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Frampton was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122 and Hughes must pay £149.