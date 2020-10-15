WELSH students studying in coronavirus ‘hotspots’ elsewhere in the UK will not be exempt from new travel restrictions.

Earlier this week - as previously reported - first minister Mark Drakeford announced that new measures will be introduced to prevent people entering Wales from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus.

Welsh Government have confirmed that this will also mean Welsh students who are studying in areas of the UK where coronavirus levels are high will not be able to enter Wales without a ‘reasonable’ excuse.

Unfortunately going home isn't classed as a reasonable excuse under new rules which come into effect from 6pm tomorrow, Friday.

A spokesperson for Welsh Government said: “Wales’ travel restrictions will apply to everyone living in areas of the UK where there are high levels of the virus. People, including students, will not be able travel to and from these area without a reasonable excuse.

“We are asking all students living in Wales, and all our Welsh students living outside Wales, to help us keep Wales safe by not travelling between university and home for the time being, if either is in a hotspot area.

“We know this is tough, but we all need to help to reduce the spread of the virus.”

The travel restrictions between the UK and Wales, which will be enforced by police, come into effect from 6pm tomorrow (Friday October 16).