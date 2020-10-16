THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, October 18, have been revealed by the retailers.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are holding a kitchen, winter clothing and hi-vis event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.

These include:

South Wales Argus:

A light up LED harness for dogs, costing £9.99 each.

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

A glass toaster for £24.99 each.

South Wales Argus:

Plus, a 6.5 litre slow cooker for £24.99 each.

For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products on the theme of personal care.

These include:

South Wales Argus:

A Sanitas Illuminated Cosmetic Mirror for £14.99 each.

South Wales Argus:

A Miomare Makeup Brush Set for £9.99 per set.

South Wales Argus:

Plus, a Livarno Lux Hollywood Mirror Lights for £12.99 each (mirror not included).

For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.