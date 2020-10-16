ITV's primetime quiz show The Chase have launched a search for contestants across the UK to take part in the next series.

We've put together what you need to know - and how to apply.

Who are producers of the show looking for?

Those who have a knack for general knowledge are being urged to take part.

ITV said: "As a contestant on the show you must answer general knowledge questions and play your tactics right in order to get yourself into the Final Chase, where you could win a cash pot worth thousands of pounds.

MORE NEWS:

"However, standing in your way is the common enemy, the Chaser, hunting you down every step of the way.

"How will you fare against our famous five, can you beat them and go home with an equal share of the money or will the Chasers reign supreme?"

Who can take part?

Applicants must be 18 years of age or over.

ITV added: "You must be a legal resident of and currently live in the UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man.

"You are not nor have previously been employed by us, the Broadcaster or any of the ITV group of companies during the past 10 (ten) years.

"You are not a partner or relative of an employee of us, the Broadcaster or any of the ITV group of companies."

How to Apply for the show

Visit https://itv.etribez.com/a/itv/thechase/welcome to complete an online application form.