WELSH travellers to Italy, Vatican City and San Marino will now be required to self-isolate on their return, the Welsh Government has announced.
People travelling to Wales from those places now have to isolate for 14 days after the countries were added to the quarantine list.
The quarantine requirements will also apply to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Italy, which is visited by large numbers of UK residents, was one of the last major countries in Europe on the safe list.
It had its highest daily count of Covid cases on Thursday, with 8,804.
The country has recorded a seven-day rate of 64 cases per 100,000 people.
The health minister Vaughan Gething said today: "Today I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that Italy, Vatican City State and San Marino will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories, so travellers from these countries will need to isolate on arrival in Wales.
"I have also decided that the Greek island of Crete will no longer be excluded from the exemption for Greece, and therefore will be considered as an exempt territory.
"Tomorrow I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 4am on Sunday 18 October."