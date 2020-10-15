HERE is a collection of photographs from the archives at Risca Museum.

They offer a fascinating glimpse into life in the past in Risca and we hope they bring back fond memories for readers.

Many thanks to Risca Museum Committee and chairman John Venn for supplying the photographs.

This a picture of the flooding in Risca in 1979

This is a picture of Risca Town School

The Albert Hotel in Risca

Wallace Jones

Risca Baths

Risca Station

Risca Junction