HERE is a collection of photographs from the archives at Risca Museum.
They offer a fascinating glimpse into life in the past in Risca and we hope they bring back fond memories for readers.
Many thanks to Risca Museum Committee and chairman John Venn for supplying the photographs.
This a picture of the flooding in Risca in 1979
This is a picture of Risca Town School
The Albert Hotel in Risca
Wallace Jones
Risca Baths
Risca Station
Risca Junction