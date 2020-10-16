A PROJECT restoring one of the most important historic buildings in Newport has been given a £2,000 grant by an organisation representing city centre businesses.

The Westgate Hotel, in Newport city centre, is a Grade-II listed building which overlooked the Newport Rising of 1839 when many Chartists lost their lives – there is currently a campaign to reopen and protect the building.

Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID), which represents more than 600 city centre businesses, has shown support for the campaign by providing a £2,000 grant which will help cover the cost of installing new doors and refurbishing the hotel’s main entrance on Commercial Street.

Westgate Hotel's Commercial Street entrance (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

The new entrance will improve the appearance of Westgate Hotel, providing secure and welcoming facilities as part of wider plans to reopen the building for many uses – including, but not limited to, events and exhibitions.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Campaign co-organiser David Daniel said: “This grant from the BID will go a long way to cover the costs involved with the design and manufacture of hardwood doors appropriate for a building of this pedigree, while also improving the general look of the area for anyone visiting this area of the city centre.

“We’re grateful to BID levy payers for their help in regenerating this famous building so that it can be available to the public once again.”

Those campaigning for the reopening of Westgate Hotel are also running a crowdfunding page, hoping to raise £10,000.

Newport Now BID manager, Kevin Ward, said: "We're really pleased to be able to support the campaign to reopen the Westgate.

“The funding we have provided will help with the frontage of the building, and ensuring we have as many attractive shop and office frontages in the city centre is something the BID has been helping with for the last four years via our shopfront improvement grants.

"The Westgate campaign is so important, and we hope the people of Newport and beyond support the crowdfunder appeal."