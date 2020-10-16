A MAN is to be sentenced next month after he pleaded guilty to carrying out a serious assault in his home town.
Dale Owen, 48, of Lancaster Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Stuart Colborne.
The attack took place on August 23.
At Newport Crown Court, Owen’s case was adjourned for sentence to November 20 by Judge Richard Twomlow.
The defendant was granted conditional bail until then.