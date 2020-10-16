STUDENTS could be challenged to provide proof of university halls and room numbers, after a Newport pub was handed an improvement notice for failing to follow Welsh Government coronavirus rules.
The Friendly Fox in Bassaleg has 48 hours to implement measures to make it compliant with coronavirus rules otherwise it could face further action from the city council.
The improvement notice from Newport City Council references a specific incident on Saturday, October 10, in which where groups of customers were not seated two metres apart and were therefore not social distancing.
It says: “The premises failed to challenge customers when seating them inside the premises if they lived within the same household.”
To ensure the safety of staff and customers, the council has directed the pub to implement specific measures.
These measures are:
- Customers/tables must be two metres apart and staff should monitor this
- Staff should monitor the entrance to ensure there is no overcrowding and a two-metre distance is maintained
- Track and trace should be completed correctly before customers are seated
- Staff should confirm whether customers who wish to sit together are part of the same household
- Customers who say they live in the same university halls should be challenged to provide details of the halls and room numbers
- The pool table should not be used on Fridays or Saturdays after 7pm.
The pub will be re-inspected in due course, at which point either the improvement notice will be dropped or further action could be considered, which could include a closure notice.
