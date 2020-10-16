AN ANNUAL awards ceremony celebrating the best that Newport has to offer has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2004, the Argus' sister publication Voice Magazine hosted the first V Awards ceremony - the first-ever awards ceremony for South East Wales.

The V Awards include a public vote and aim to celebrate the best of local business and enterprise in Newport, as well as community heroes and charities.

Voice Magazine co-founder Chris Evans said: "The Vs are about community and about people doing good work, with the winners determined by popular vote."

Over the years the V Awards have gained popularity, with numerous categories, including shopping and home, food, and entertainment and nightlife – along with special awards such as Business of the Year, Local Hero/Volunteer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Diversity Award.

The V Awards also coincide with South Wales Next Top Model, which evolved into the face of Friars Walk and has had many diverse winners over the years.

But this year the ceremony, which would have been held this month, has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Every penny raised through V Award ticket sales is given to charity - in latter years focusing on St David's Hospice Care - and the ceremony has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years.

Mr Evans is adamant that this will not be the end for the V Awards and said: “The Vs will be back – we need them now more than ever.

“As winter approaches and we face months of uncertainty about the future, we need to hold onto the spirit of the Vs, standing shoulder to shoulder with our local businesses, charities and community groups, doing what we can to help.

"We should be shopping locally and supporting our traders.

"We need to come together, so when we emerge from these dark days we come back better, stronger and - hopefully - a little kinder."

Voice Magazine's bumper festive edition will be out on Wednesday, November 18.