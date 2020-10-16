WALES could face “serious restrictions” in the coming days in an effort the curb the resurgence of coronavirus, the country’s counsel general has said.

Jeremy Miles said a decision on introducing a potential circuit-breaker lockdown has still not been made, but is one of the options the Welsh Government is currently discussing with local authorities.

He told the PA news agency: “Further restrictions are going to be required. There have obviously been discussions within the Government about whether a circuit-breaker is the right response to that.

“There’s been planning around a range of scenarios, and we’ve been talking to our partners in local government and elsewhere about various options to get their perspectives on that as well.”

He added: “There’s a range of ways of doing those things, if they are done. And some of them involve quite serious restrictions.”

Mr Miles said any announcement, expected next week, would come alongside “support and time to prepare”.

He said no decision has been made on the the length of time any restrictions would last.

The counsel general also described Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg as “completely uninformed” after the Conservative MP claimed Wales’s proposed travel ban on UK Covid-19 hotspots is unconstitutional.

“I think it demonstrates on his part a fundamental misunderstanding of how the UK works. We are a union of four nations and of different responsibilities each government has,” he said.

“We are always going to put at the top of our priorities the wellbeing of people in Wales.”

Mr Miles said the Welsh Government would prioritise allowing students to return to their family homes for Christmas after the travel restrictions come into force.