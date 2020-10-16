A 20-YEAR-OLD from Ebbw Vale has appeared in court after being charged in relation to the discovery of a large cannabis factory in Cwm.
Gwent Police made the discovery at the old Post Office on Mill Terrace, Cwm, on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers reported finding around 187 cannabis plants at the property.
The man appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 15.
He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, and was committed to sentencing at Newport Crown Court later this month.
On Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said: "Officers attended to the old Post Office in Mill Terrace, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, [on Tuesday], shortly before 4pm.
"A large cannabis factory – believed to be around 187 cannabis plants - were found within the unused building."