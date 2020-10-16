GWENT Police have appealed to the public for help to find a Newport man who has been recalled to prison.
Anthony Hart, 39, breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on June 23, Gwent Police said.
Hart had received a six-month sentence, for reckless driving, after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on June 2.
He was released on licence but, due to the breach, has now been recalled to prison.
Anyone with information regarding Hart's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference 2000348971.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.