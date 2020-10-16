A ROAD in Cwmbran is currently closed while the emergency services deal with a fuel spillage.
Gwent Police said a section of Hollybush Way, in southern Cwmbran, is currently closed.
A clean-up operation is under way to remove diesel from the road, a spokeswoman for Gwent Police confirmed.
Diversions are in place and there may be some congestion as a result of the incident, police added.
According to the latest traffic reports, the spillage happened on the eastbound side of the road between Two Locks Road and the A4051 at Llantarnam Park roundabout.
Traffic is coping well.
More to follow.