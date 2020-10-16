FIVE coronavirus related deaths have been reported throughout Wales today.
Of these five deaths one was in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB), which covers Gwent.
Two deaths were in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, one in Cardiff and Vale UHB, and one in Swansea Bay UHB.
This takes the total number of coronavirus related deaths in Wales throughout the pandemic to 1,703, according to Public Health Wales statistics.
The number of deaths is half the amount reported yesterday and the day before that - with 10 deaths reported for both days.
There are 979 new confirmed coronavirus cases throughout Wales, according to Public Health Wales, with 147 of these newly reported cases in the Gwent region.
Statistics from Public Health Wales show that there are: 49 new cases in Caerphilly, 30 in Blaenau Gwent, 28 in Newport, 24 in Torfaen and 16 in Monmouthshire.
There have been new cases reported in every county in Wales, with the highest number of new cases - according to Public Health Wales - in Cardiff, which has 175 new cases.
The new cases throughout Wales, as reported by Public Health Wales, are outlined below:
- Blaenau Gwent – 30
- Caerphilly – 49
- Monmouthshire – 16
- Newport – 28
- Torfaen – 24
- Anglesey – Two
- Conwy – 21
- Denbighse
- hire – 15
- Flintshire – 51
- Gwynedd – 18
- Wrexham – 26
- Cardiff – 175
- Vale of Glamorgan – 18
- Bridgend – 77
- Merthyr Tydfil – 20
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 117
- Carmarthenshire – 27
- Ceredigion – Four
- Pembrokeshire – 12
- Powys – Eight
- Neath Port Talbot – 50
- Swansea – 81
- Unknown location – Nine
