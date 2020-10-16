A TROLLEY locking system at a supermarket in Caerphilly has been reinstated.
Asda has reintroduced the system after reports of an increase in the number of trolleys being dumped in Churchill Park, a street near the store.
Ward councillors Jamie Pritchard and Shayne Cook have welcomed the move.
“Residents living in Churchill Park deserve to live without trolleys being dumped in the streets,” Cllr Cook said.
“The locking system worked before, so we believe it will definitely help again.”
Cllr Pritchard called on the “minority” of people responsible for dumping trolleys to change their behaviour.
“We would urge any resident not to try and take trolleys to dump in local neighbourhoods,” he said.
“There is absolutely no excuse for this.”