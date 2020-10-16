THE full details of new restrictions restrictions on people travelling from coronavirus hotspots across the UK into Wales have been revealed.

The restrictions will come into place from 6pm this evening (Friday).

First minister Mark Drakeford has spoken about how these restrictions will be enforced, such as police patrolling border roads into Wales.

What are the new rules?

The new rules make it an offence to travel to Wales from parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland which have higher rates of prevalence of coronavirus. The measures also apply to people travelling from Wales to these same areas.

However, it has been specified that these restrictions do not apply providing a person has a reasonable excuse.

Why have they been introduced?

The new measures have been made "for the purpose of preventing, protecting against, controlling or providing a public health response to the incidence or spread of infection or contamination in Wales," said a Welsh Government spokesman.

The regulations have been made in response to the "serious and imminent threat to public health" posed by coronavirus, they added.

What is a reasonable excuse?

The reasonable excuses listed as part of the regulations are as follows:

To get food and medical supplies for people, or animals, in your household or for vulnerable persons.

To get supplies for the essential upkeep, maintenance and functioning of the household, or the household of a vulnerable person.

To get money from or deposit money with a business or service.

To provide or obtain medical assistance, including accessing veterinary services.

To provide, receive or access care or assistance, including childcare or where the person receiving the care is a vulnerable person.

To work or provide voluntary or charitable services where it is not reasonably practicable to carry out the work or provide the service from outside the area.

Where the person is an elite athlete, train and compete.

To provide or receive emergency assistance.

To attend a wedding civil partnership.

To attend a funeral.

To meet a legal obligation, including attending court or satisfying bail conditions, or to participate in legal proceedings.

To access or receive public services.

To participate in or run organised activities which benefit children's wellbeing - including sports, music and other recreational activities outside of school.

To access educational services.

For children - or people under 18 years old - who do not live in the same household as one or both of their parents, or parental guardians, existing arrangements for access and contact between them continue.

To move home or to take part in activities in connection with buying, sale, letting, or renting of residential property.

To avoid injury or illness or escape a risk of harm.

To travel to reach a place outside the area.

Where do these apply?

These restrictions apply to anyone from any area in the United Kingdom which has been classes as a tier two or tier three areas to prevent them travelling to Wales, or to prevent people from Wales travelling to these highly affected areas.

These include areas of Cheshire, Derbyshire, Greater London, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Glasgow, and all of Northern Ireland.

What happens if you break the restrictions?

Police will, where they suspect someone is breaking the restrictions or is going to break the restrictions, ask them to return home.

Should the person refuse, further action can be taken.