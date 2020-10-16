THREE Torfaen businesses have been handed improvement notices after breaching coronavirus regulations.

Cwmbran Workingmen’s Band Club and Institute, The Terrace Inn in Cwmbran, and The Teazer in New Inn have all been handed Premises Improvement Notices by Torfaen council.

It comes after the council’s Public Protection Officers visited the businesses "on several occasions" to provide advice and assess the effectiveness of the measures being enforced, and spot checks by Gwent Police.

READ MORE:

Advice offered to these businesses included providing posters, and signposting toolkits and guidance, said the council, however all three businesses failed to implement this advice.

The main breach in all three venues was they had not taken appropriate steps to prevent people from different households from sitting together and have not been collecting customers’ contact information.

Cllr Mandy Owen, the council's executive member for the environment, said: “Ignoring the coronavirus regulations is dangerous, and it’s sad to hear that some people are still not taking the risk to health as seriously as they should.

“The council’s Public Protection service has been working closely with businesses, providing advice and support to help them control the risks associated with coronavirus.

“Whilst the majority of businesses have been following the rules, a small minority have shown a disregard for the law, putting their customers and staff at risk. We hope this serves as a reminder to other businesses that those intentionally breaking the rules will face consequences.

“The close working relationship between council officers and Gwent Police has enabled this prompt and decisive action to be taken in the interest of public safety.

“We would like to thank them for their support in this case.”

The three businesses have 48 hours to correct the breaches or risk further enforcement measures, which could include the option to close the premises.