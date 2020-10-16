THE TWO temporary coronavirus testing centres in Torfaen will stay open through next week.

The centres, in the car park at Blaenavon Ironworks and at Old Mill Car Park, Trosnant Street in Pontypool, were opened in response to a rising rate of coronavirus cases in the local authority.

The walk-up testing centre in Blaenavon had initially been opened on Thursday, October 8 until Thursday, October 15.

However, this has now been extended until 12.30pm on Thursday, October 22.

It is open every morning from 9am to 12.30pm.

The mobile walk-up testing unit in Pontypool has also been extended until Thursday, October 22 and will be open from 2pm to 5.30pm.

Both facilities are by appointment only, and are for Torfaen residents, so you must bring ID and proof of address.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus - a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell – or if you’ve been feeling unwell for no apparent reason, please call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am - 6pm to book a test.

You must wear a face covering on the way to and from your test, and should not use public transport to or from your test.

For people who live outside the Torfaen area, there are other testing facilities available in Gwent. Call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am and 6pm to book.

You can also have a test posted to your home. Apply online at gov.wales or phone 119.