POLITICIANS and traders in Magor have written to the Welsh Government to appeal against a decision to not provide traders assistance to adapt their businesses ahead of a tough winter.

The Welsh Government funded Town Centre Adaptation Grant, which enables traders to apply for up to £8,000 to make additions to their model, only applies to towns.

Magor, despite its size and standing in the county as a destination for visitors, is a village – meaning traders currently cannot apply.

Newport East MS John Griffiths, MP Jess Morden, and Magor county councillor Frances Taylor have joined forces with Magor Square traders to officially appeal for more support.

The letter, addressed to economy minister Ken Skates and finance minister Rebecca Evans, reads: “The traders feel that the grant conditions are inflexible and unfair given that businesses have been unable to apply for this money because of how Magor is defined.

“Equally, whilst Monmouthshire is currently one of the few counties in South East Wales not subject to a localised lockdown arrangement, lockdowns in neighbouring counties are having a significant impact on footfall.”

Owner of Village Treats Leeann Davies says she would like to be able to use the grant for an awning to keep her customers sheltered when queuing outside, after seeing a significant fall in customers when the weather gets worse.

Natalie Whild, who runs Donnies – a popular coffee shop on the Square – said she would use the grant to install heaters and a gazebo to allow her customers to continue to sit outside.

Five new businesses have opened during the pandemic at Magor Square, and it's quickly becoming a bustling hub.

The letter added: “Over the summer period, the traders in Magor Square have done really well.

“There has also been a number of newer businesses started. Magor has been a real success story over the last few months and with minimal financial assistance, it could continue to be that way.

“This is a small grant - but one that would make an enormous difference to the businesses here.

“We would grateful if Welsh Government and Monmouthshire County Council could work together to see what can be done to reconsider the eligibility for businesses to apply.”