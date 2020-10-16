A CHARITY has been granted Welsh Government funding to regenerate an area of Newport which has attracted anti-social behaviour and turn it into an attractive community space.

Maindee Unlimited has been given £204,177 for its project to transform land known as ‘Maindee Triangle’, situated between Chepstow Road and Livingston Place, into a pleasant location with a community garden, kitchen facilities and a re-opened public toilet.

The money was awarded as part of the Welsh Government’s community facilities programme.

An artist's impression of the transformed toilet block. Picture: Karsten Huneck/Maindee Unlimited

The toilet block in Maindee, Newport. Picture: Karsten Huneck/Maindee Unlimited

John Hallam, programme manager and volunteer at Maindee Unlimited, said the community has become “increasingly concerned” about the site, with reports of urination, defecation, drug use and fly-tipping.

“We have been trying to sort something out for some years,” he said.

“The problem has been getting the funding together, so everybody is delighted we have now got the money to renovate the existing building.

“We are going to be creating a new meeting room, a small community kitchen and re-opening a public toilet.”

The area outside will also be landscaped with a play stage for children to use.

The total cost will be £230,000, with other funding from the National Lottery and Natural Resources Wales also secured.

MORE NEWS:

Newport City Council has agreed to grant the charity a 99-year lease of the land to allow a community asset transfer of the site to take place.

Mr Hallam said that work will start in the spring, with the scheme hoped to be completed by June next year.

It is the latest project by the charity aiming to create new outdoor spaces for the community to enjoy.

Land at the corner of Wharf Road and Corporation Road has been turned into a community garden and fruit trees have been planted along a strip of land near the Newport Bus terminal in Corporation Road in other projects by the group.

An artist's impression of the transformed toilet block. Picture: Karsten Huneck/Maindee Unlimited

An artist's impression of the transformed toilet block. Picture: Karsten Huneck/Maindee Unlimited

Others to benefit from the Welsh Government programme include Cwmbran Youth Centre, which has been given £148,556 towards the £193,556 cost of creating a training base with a kitchen, toilets and community garden as well as a new entrance with a lift and a resurfaced courtyard area for disability access.

Llanyrafon Junior AFC in Torfaen have been awarded £25,000 towards the cost of upgrading their changing rooms and senior pitch.

Beaufort Theatre in Blaenau Gwent has been given £10,000 towards upgrading their boiler system, and Smart Money Cymru in Caerphilly £7,000 to upgrade a portable cabin.

Maindee Unlimited is looking for volunteers interested in taking part in the project and can be contacted on admin@maindee.org or 01633762155.