NEW RESTRICTIONS have been introduced in Wales to prevent people from travelling from coronavirus hotspots across the UK to Wales.
The restrictions came in to force at 6pm on Friday, October 16, and apply to people travelling into Wales from these areas, as well as to people from Wales travelling to these areas, without a reasonable excuse.
Here is a list of all the areas in the UK, by council area, which travel restrictions now apply to.
England:
In England, the restrictions apply to the following areas.
Cheshire:
Cheshire East Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council, and Warrington Borough Council.
Cumbria:
Barrow-in-Furness Borough Council.
Derbyshire:
Chesterfield Borough Council, Erewash Borough Council, and North East Derbyshire District Council.
In the area of High Peak Borough Council:
Dinting, Gamesley, Hadfield North, Hadfield South, Howard Town, Old Glossop, Padfield, Simmondley, St John’s, Tintwistle, and Whitfield.
Durham:
Durham County Council.
Essex:
Basildon Council, Braintree District Council, Brentwood Borough Council, Castle Point Borough Council, Chelmsford City Council, Colchester Borough Council, Epping Forest District Council, Harlow Council, Maldon District Council, Rochford District Council, Tendring District Council, and Uttlesford District Council.
Greater London:
The Common Council of the City of London, Barking and Dagenham Borough Council, Barnet Borough Council, Bexley Borough Council, Brent Borough Council, Bromley Borough Council, Camden Borough Council, Croydon Borough Council, Ealing Borough Council, Enfield Borough Council, Greenwich Borough Council, Hackney Borough Council, Hammersmith and Fulham Borough Council, Haringey Borough Council, Harrow Borough Council, Havering Borough Council, Hillingdon Borough Council, Hounslow Borough Council, Islington Borough Council, Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council, Kingston upon Thames Borough Council, Lambeth Borough Council, Lewisham Borough Council, Merton Borough Council, Newham Borough Council, Redbridge Borough Council, Richmond upon Thames Borough Council, Southwark Borough Council, Sutton Borough Council, Tower Hamlets Borough Council, Waltham Forest Borough Council, Wandsworth Borough Council, and Westminster City Council.
Greater Manchester:
Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council, Bury Metropolitan Borough Council, Manchester City Council, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council, Rochdale Borough Council, Salford City Council, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council, Trafford Metropolitan Borough Council, and Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council.
Lancashire:
Blackpool Council, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Burnley Borough Council, Chorley Borough Council, Fylde Borough Council, Hyndburn Borough Council, Lancaster City Council, Pendle Borough Council, Preston City Council, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Rossendale Borough Council, South Ribble Borough Council, West Lancashire Borough Council, Wyre Borough Council.
Leicestershire:
Leicester City Council, and Oadby and Wigston Borough Council.
Merseyside:
Halton Borough Council, Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council, Liverpool City Council, Sefton Borough Council, St Helens Borough Council, and Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council.
Northumberland:
Northumberland County Council.
North Yorkshire:
City of York Council.
Nottinghamshire:
Ashfield District Council, Bassetlaw District Council, Broxtowe Borough Council, Gedling Borough Council, Mansfield District Council, Newark & Sherwood District Council, Nottingham City Council, and Rushcliffe Borough Council.
South Yorkshire:
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, Doncaster Council, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, and Sheffield City Council.
Surrey:
Elmbridge Borough Council, Tees Valley, Darlington Borough Council, Hartlepool Borough Council, Middlesbrough Borough Council, Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, and Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council.
Tyne and Wear:
Gateshead Council, Newcastle City Council, North Tyneside Council, South Tyneside Council, and Sunderland City Council.
West Midlands:
Birmingham City Council, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, City of Wolverhampton Council, and Walsall Council.
West Yorkshire:
City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council, Kirklees Metropolitan Council, Leeds City Council, and Wakefield Council.
Scotland:
The new restrictions apply to the following areas in Scotland:
City of Glasgow, Clackmannanshire, East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, East Lothian, Edinburgh City, Falkirk, Inverclyde, Midlothian, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire, and West Lothian.
Northern Ireland:
The restrictions apply to all of Northern Ireland.