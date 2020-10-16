VETS have issued urgent advice to pet owners ahead of Bonfire Night.

This year, there are concerns that there will be an increase in unregulated backyard fireworks, as official displays are limited due to coronavirus restrictions.

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) is urging pet owners to take steps to protect their animals from distress.

Many animals have more acute hearing than humans, so the loud bangs and whistles – which at 150 decibels can be as loud as the noise from a jet engine - can cause significant distress and fear and lead to the development of phobia responses.

Vets see first-hand the impact of firework-related distress in pets, livestock and horses at this time of the year.

In a survey conducted by BVA in 2018, around one in 14 vets across the country reported seeing animals with firework-related injuries over the previous year, with equine vets significantly more likely to report such cases.

By far the most commonly reported cases were self-injuries caused by fireworks-related anxiety, such as fractures in horses that had bolted from their fields or tooth injuries to dogs from chewing furniture.

The negative impact isn’t restricted to noise levels - the debris and remnants of fireworks and paper lanterns in fields and surrounding countryside can also pose a serious risk of injury to livestock, wildlife and zoo animals.

BVA senior vice president Daniella Dos Santos said: “The loud noises and bright flashes from fireworks can be extremely traumatic for animals, from dogs, cats and rabbits to livestock, horses, wildlife and zoo animals.

"While Covid-19 restrictions may lead to the cancellation of official displays, we are worried about a rise in the number of backyard celebrations.

“We’d encourage pet owners and livestock keepers to consult with their vet as far in advance as possible to discuss management and treatment options, which may include noise desensitisation techniques, applying pheromone products around the house, and preparing a ‘safe place’ for animals.

“With professional input and owner commitment and patience, a phobia of fireworks can be effectively treated with appropriate behaviour-modification techniques.

"In more severe cases, vets may also prescribe medications to help pets struggling with fireworks distress.

“Even if you don’t expect your pet to be anxious please consider staying close at hand on the noisiest evenings, providing background noise when fireworks are going off and, most importantly, staying calm yourself so your animal is reassured.”

Signs of fireworks-related distress can vary from animal to animal. While some pets show obvious signs of fireworks-related anxiety, such as barking, panting, drooling and attempts to escape, there are also more subtle signs that owners should be aware of, including restlessness and toileting in the house.

Cats often hide, while rabbits may keep very still and thump the ground with their back feet.

These are the top tips to keep your pet safe this Bonfire Night: