A GROUP of fundraisers will be raising money for Torfaen and Blaenau Mind with a sponsored walk tomorrow, Saturday.

Dean Piper, who runs a fortnightly walking group with the local Mind branch, will lead the walk, with up to 25 people taking part.

The route will be around the Afon Llwyd Walk, a three-mile figure-of-eight route setting off from the Italian Gardens in Pontypool at 10am.

It will take participants down the canal, through Pontymoile, and on to Coed-y-Gric Road in Griffithstown, before heading back along the canal and through Pontypool to return to the Italian Gardens.

Participants will be socially distanced, and coronavirus guidelines will be followed.

The event has been rescheduled having been postponed earlier in the year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Piper encouraged people to go out and complete a walk in their own local area should they not be able to make this one.

The route for the rescheduled Mind Walk. Picture: Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind/Google Maps.

Mr Piper said: “If people cannot make this walk, as Mind succinctly puts it: Although we can’t be together in one place, no matter where we are in the country, we’ll walk together in spirit as one unstoppable community united in our mission for understanding, for change, for better mental health.”

Anyone looking to take part in the walk should email dean.piper@torfaenmind.co.uk. Should there be sufficient interest, a second walk could be scheduled for 12.30pm.

For more information, or to donate, visit the Torfaen and Blaenau Mind Facebook page, or you can donate here.