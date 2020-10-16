UNBLOCKTOBER returns this October and aims to benefit the environment.

Unblocktober, which launched in 2019, challenges individuals and businesses to avoid putting fats, oils and grease (FOG), food, wet wipes and a range of other troublesome items down their drains for 31 consecutive days in October.

The national campaign - led by Lanes Group - aims to reduce plastic pollution and fight fatbergs (large masses of solid waste in sewerage systems) and has worked alongside schools to look for solutions.

Emma Greenwood, at the time aged 15, suggested using cigarette-style packaging for ‘unflushable’ items such as wet wipes to visually demonstrate the damage they cause if flushed into the sewage network.

The Unblocktober team have now designed wet wipe packaging concepts based on her idea and are calling for industry regulators and the government to push manufacturers to be clearer about the damage their products may cause.

Naomi Wright, from Unblocktober, said: “We know that good habits are easier to adopt when they are instilled at a young age - that’s why we have been working with schools to teach youngsters about the effect that our actions can have on the planet.

“These young people are inheriting a man-made problem that has existed for decades. If the brightest minds can contribute unique and creative new ideas to solve these old challenges, then we can make significant progress.”

For more information on Unblocktober visit unblocktober.org