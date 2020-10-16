NINE coronavirus patients have now been admitted to intensive care at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, a doctor has revealed.
ITU consultant David Hepburn issued an update on the Covid-19 situation in Gwent on Twitter.
"We now have nine patients with Covid on ICU in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABHUB)," he said.
"Age range is 20s-70s.
"All previously fit and able to walk good distances. Majority in work."
Dr Hepburn said that, as it was OCtober, there were still "months of this to come".
"We need radical action to get a lid on this else we will be hit worse than wave one," he said.
Dr Hepburn has shared frequent insights into the public health crisis response in Gwent – he himself was taken ill with Covid-19 in the spring, during the early days of the pandemic's first wave.