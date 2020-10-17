Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Here are Bear and Stitch who live Emily Richards, of Chepstow. Bear is an Australian Labradoodle and is aged three. He's been part of the family since he was puppy. Stitch is an English Labradoodle and is six. He was rehomed two years ago.

Bradley Gosling, of Chepstow, shared this picture of Gwinni, his girlfriend's 12-year-old maine coon cross with a black and white shorthair. He said: "She is my girlfriend's cat but as now I live with her, she has become my favourite little girl! She is an old girl and recently diagnosed with diabetes but that doesn't stop her being cheeky and loveable."

Fudge has lived with Angela James, of Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran for just over a year. Fudge came from Usk New Start Rescue. Angela said: "She has such a wonderful nature, we do not know what we did without her."

These are Bobby and Blue, who live with Mark Charly Ridler in Newport.

This is 16-year-old Mavis, who has lived with Barbara Parsons, of Caerleon, since she was 18 months old. She lost her ears seven years ago due to skin cancer. Barbara said: "She looks a bit odd but we love her just the same."

Gabrielle Crawford, of Newport, has shared this picture of her cat Pippa, who has been part of the family for five years.

Boxer cross Sandy has lived with Naomi Saunders, of Risca, for over a year. She was rescued from Newport City Dogs Home and her favourite thing to do is snooze.

This is Bowie, who has just come to live with Leah Challenger, of Tredegar. Leah said: "Bowie is already getting along marvellously with our German shepherd cross Hendrix and our three year old daughter Harrie."

This is Lenny. The pictured was shared by Sarah Brown, of Newport, who said: "Lenny isn't mine, he just takes advantage of me and the frequently open door during nice weather."

Sian McDermott, of Newport, recently adopted Milo from Gwent Cats Protection. Sian said: "He is six months old and has settled in brilliantly with his three senior cat siblings and two kids. He loves being the centre of attention and keeping us entertained."