A BURGLAR was high on drugs when he stole a watch of sentimental value belonging to the victim’s grandmother after “invading” his home.

Jack Parry, 21, from Pontypool, and another raider woke up the complainant after they shone a torch in the room he was sleeping in.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo said the burglars got into the house in the Penygarn area of the town last autumn through an open window.

She told Newport Crown Court: “The victim is in his 60s and has lived in the property for 39 years.

MORE NEWS

“He had fallen asleep on the sofa and was awoken at 6.45am to be met with the sight of two men in his living room shining a torch.”

The prosecutor said the burglars made their escape, but not before taking the victim’s car, which they later crashed and abandoned.

Mrs Yeo said Parry and his accomplice stole two watches: “One was of a sentimental value belonging to the victim’s grandmother.”

Parry, of Pentwyn Road, Pentwyn, pleaded guilty to committing burglary on September 11, 2019.

The defendant has four previous convictions for 10 offences, including battery, shoplifting and criminal damage.

Matthew Roberts, mitigating, said his client had recently become a father and had not been in trouble with the law since this offence.

His barrister told the court: “The defendant is an industrious, hard-working man who until recently had been working as a delivery driver for a medical company.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Parry: “The victim’s home was invaded and he awoke to be confronted by two men and a beam of light being shone around his living room.

“You were part of a team and you were high on drugs at the time.

“This offence is so serious that it must be an immediate custodial sentence.”

He jailed him for 18 months.