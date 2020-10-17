PUPILS across Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly have been raising awareness of Hate Crime Awareness week by spreading a message of unity in creative ways.

West Gwent Community Cohesion officers have been working with schools to showcase how they celebrate diversity and stand up to hate crime.

Hate crime is the term used to describe an incident or crime against someone based on a part of their identity. This can be a hostility or prejudice towards their: disability, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Pupils at St Albans RC High School wearing t-shirts with Spencer Knight's design printed on them. Picture: Torfaen council.

Spencer Knight's design at St Albans RC Primary School. Picture: Torfaen council.

MORE NEWS:

Freya Rogers, from Beaufort Hill Primary School in Blaenau Gwent, with her winning poster. Picture: Torfaen council.

The schools took part in an anti-racism poster competition, where the winning designs were made in to t-shirts for the pupils to wear.

Council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt said: “Hate crime has no place in our communities, so it’s great to see the work schools have produced to demonstrate this.

“It’s important that these topics are discussed in schools so that pupils are aware that all forms of hate crime are unacceptable and that everyone has the right to feel safe and have a sense of belonging in their community.”

Pupils at St Albans RC High School wearing t-shirts with Spencer Knight's design printed on them. Picture: Torfaen council.

Pupils at St Albans RC High School wearing t-shirts with Spencer Knight's design printed on them. Picture: Torfaen council.

Sophie Rooke's winning poster from Ysgol Cwm Derwen in Caerphilly. Picture: Torfaen council.

Mike Morgan, West Gwent Community Cohesion officer said: “The schools have produced some fantastic pieces of art work this year and it was important for us to share their work more widely.

“It goes to show that we are not born to hate and that educating young people about celebrating difference and respecting people for who they are is a preventative intervention to keep hate crime out of our communities. Wales is a welcoming nation and we have always been at our strongest when we are most united.”

Victims or witnesses of hate crime can report directly to the police on 999, or 101 for any non-emergency.