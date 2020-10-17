FROM memorials to our war dead, statues of significant figures or moments in history marked, there are some fascinating landmarks across Gwent. Here are some pictures of a few from our archives.
The Chartist Monument in Westgate Square
William ap Thomas and Gwladys at St Mary's Priory Church, Abergavenny
The Nye Bevan Memorial in Tredegar
The Charles Rolls statue in Monmouth
The statue of Henry V in Monmouth's Shire Hall
The drinking fountain outside Bell Vue Park, Newport, in 1980
Ebbw Vale war memorial, picture taken in 1991
Hafodyrynys Miners' Welfare Association memorial gates
Monmouth War Memorial
