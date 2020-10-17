TORFAEN residents have been urged to be aware of a scam targeting vulnerable people in the borough.

A number of Torfaen residents have received letters stating that they are the sole beneficiary of a multi-million-pound estate as a result of a ‘relative’ dying in China, warned Torfaen council’s Trading Standards team.

Some of the letters provided to the team claim that either a relative has died of coronavirus or that there have been difficulties is contacting them due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The letter offers assistance to the recipient in exchange for a share of the proceeds of the estate and provides a personal email for them to make initial contact.

It aims to entice vulnerable people to share their bank details and other personal information.

Councillor, Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “Unfortunately, during these uncertain times there are unscrupulous people targeting those who are vulnerable.

“If you, or anyone you know has received a letter as described or become aware of other scams, we urge you to get in touch with our Trading Standards team by emailing them on Trading.standards@torfaen.gov.uk or by phoning 01495 762200.

“Please do not under any circumstance reply to the letter.

“The pandemic is generally causing uncertainty and stress among the population, and we do not want this to be compounded by our residents becoming victim to a scam.”