This week's selection of celebrity snaps sees our readers with the likes of Stan Lee, Sir Tom Jones and Pele.

Scott Bowman, of Newport, met comic book legend Stan Lee. Scott said: "I met Stan Lee in London while dressed as Spider-Man which was a dream come true. I was going up for a picture with him and a guy told me not to touch, talk or even smell him. I ignored their demands and told him he was my hero while going in for a handshake. He said 'thanks a lot kid!, hey this kids alright', which stopped the other guys from kicking me out of the place for ignoring the rules lol. What a lad!"

Here is Gill Roissetter, of Caerleon, with television present Kate Garraway who she met at an awards ceremony at The Grovesner Hotel in London, with her husband's company. Kate Garraway was one of the speakers, along with Ainsley Harriet, who Gill also met.

This is Lyndsey Bourne, of Newport, with boxing coach Enzo Calzaghe, who she met in 2012 at a Nathan Cleverly fight.

Bethany Paull, a gymnast who trains at Crumlin-based Valleys Gymnastics Academy, was shortlisted for the 2019 BBC Young Sports Personality. The event was held in Aberdeen and she met many famous sporting legends but her favourite was Radzi from Blue Peter.

Kim Small, of Pillgwenlly, Newport, has loved singer Sir Tom Jones since she was six. She's now 60 and always said she would meet him one day. She said: "I’ve been to a lot of Tom Jones concerts over the years. Everyone who knows me knows how much I would have loved to meet him. One day a friend called to say Sir Tom was at the Celtic Manor. I walked into the library in the Celtic and Tom was sat there with his son. I was on my own and the nerves and excitement overwhelmed me but knew I had to speak and not pass out. I walked up to him and introduced myself and he politely offered me to sit down next to him. We chatted for around 30 minutes. Fair to say my dream come true. It was close to the anniversary of my husband's death and I always say that being in the room with Sir Tom Jones was a gift from my husband. It was unbelievable!

Nick Donovan, of Newport, sent in this picture of his son Keane Flage-Donovan with footballing legend Pele in 2017. He said: "It was an evening with Pele at the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff. My son was playing for PG10 Academy and having won the league Pele presented them with the trophy on the night."

Giles Davies, of Abersychan, is pictured with actor Michael Sheen, who he met at a TRAC2 annual event at Trevethin. TRAC2 stands for The Really Amazing Charity.

Andrew Peters, of Trinant, is pictured here with television presenter Ben Sheppard when he was a contestant on the ITV quiz show Tipping Point. Andrew made it through to the final two.

Daniel Thomas, of Newport, met boxer Anthony Joshua at St David’s Hall in Cardiff after his open workout before his fight against Joseph Parker.

Bethan Edge, of Undy, met Wales rugby player Rhys Williams at the Indian Empire, near Chepstow, while attending a breast cancer charity night. She said: "I knew he was a Welsh speaker so had a good chat with him and he was telling me he had family connections with Dolgellau in North Wales which is were I originate from."