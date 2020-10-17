WITH excitement mounting for the release of season 4 of Netflix series The Crown on Sunday, November 15 - which will feature the arrival of Lady Diana Spencer onto the royal scene - we dug into our archive to find pictures from the period.
Here's a look back at the street parties and Diana's visits to Gwent at the time of her rocky marriage.
Actress Emma Corrin strikes an uncanny resemblance to the young Diana, pictured right on a visit to Newport.
Princess Diana visiting a Barnardo's centre in Newport
The princess is shown to her seat by Lord Lieutenant Mr Richard Hanbury Tenison for a concert in Newport Centre in 1985
MORE NEWS:
- Newport Council leader ‘disappointed’ over care letter
- Newport pub owners condemn 10pm coronavirus ban on alcohol sales
- Newport Now BID give grant for Westgate Hotel in Newport
Princess Diana meets crowds in a visit to Gwent
Princess Diana during her visit to Newport and Monmouth in 1987
Mark Gibbard, 19, from Brynhyfryd Road, Newport, had his reward after waiting over an hour in the rain to present the princess
The Prince and Princess of Wales on their wedding day. Photo: PA/PA Wire
Prince Charles kisses his new bride Diana on their wedding day in London in a July 29, 1981. Picture: REUTERS/stringer/FILES
Residents in Mills Street, Cwmfelinfach, re-enact the royal wedding for a Royal Wedding street party in 1981
Residents in Bryn Bevan estate in Newport in their royal aprons for a street party celebrating the Royal Wedding in 1981
Residents in Heol-y-waun enjoying a Royal Wedding street party in 1981
Residents in Lyndhurst Avenue, the Gaer, enjoying a Royal Wedding street party in 1981
A Royal Wedding street party held in Lyndhurst Avenue, the Gaer, Newport, in 1981