WITH excitement mounting for the release of season 4 of Netflix series The Crown on Sunday, November 15 - which will feature the arrival of Lady Diana Spencer onto the royal scene - we dug into our archive to find pictures from the period.

Here's a look back at the street parties and Diana's visits to Gwent at the time of her rocky marriage.

South Wales Argus:

Actress Emma Corrin strikes an uncanny resemblance to the young Diana, pictured right on a visit to Newport.

South Wales Argus:

Princess Diana visiting a Barnardo's centre in Newport

South Wales Argus:

The princess is shown to her seat by Lord Lieutenant Mr Richard Hanbury Tenison for a concert in Newport Centre in 1985

South Wales Argus:

Princess Diana meets crowds in a visit to Gwent

South Wales Argus:

Princess Diana during her visit to Newport and Monmouth in 1987

South Wales Argus:

Mark Gibbard, 19, from Brynhyfryd Road, Newport, had his reward after waiting over an hour in the rain to present the princess

South Wales Argus:

The Prince and Princess of Wales on their wedding day. Photo: PA/PA Wire

South Wales Argus:

Prince Charles kisses his new bride Diana on their wedding day in London in a July 29, 1981. Picture: REUTERS/stringer/FILES

South Wales Argus:

Residents in Mills Street, Cwmfelinfach, re-enact the royal wedding for a Royal Wedding street party in 1981

South Wales Argus:

Residents in Bryn Bevan estate in Newport in their royal aprons for a street party celebrating the Royal Wedding in 1981

South Wales Argus:

Residents in Heol-y-waun enjoying a Royal Wedding street party in 1981

South Wales Argus:

Residents in Lyndhurst Avenue, the Gaer, enjoying a Royal Wedding street party in 1981

South Wales Argus:

A Royal Wedding street party held in Lyndhurst Avenue, the Gaer, Newport, in 1981